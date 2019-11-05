Columbus middle school unveils breakfast cart for low-income students

“This started last year with The Legacy 53 with the Super Bowl that was hosted in Atlanta. A committee formed and it was decided that we wanted to do something positive for the youth and this whole thing was created from that. They got with GenYouth and Georgia Power. We received about a $7,000 grant and we received a grab and go cart, a breakfast cart. The grab and go cart for students that arrive late to school and not able to get breakfast for school,” said Principal Lance Henderson.