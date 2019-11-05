Columbus middle school unveils breakfast cart for low-income students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students at Richards Middle School in Columbus will receive free breakfast thanks to a grant from Georgia Power.
The school was presented with a grab and go breakfast cart.
More than 90 percent of the school’s students are currently receiving free or reduced meals. Only 35.5 percent of those students receive breakfast daily.
The school’s principal says the breakfast cart will increase student’s access to nutritional meals and provide critical resources that allow success inside and outside the classroom.
“This started last year with The Legacy 53 with the Super Bowl that was hosted in Atlanta. A committee formed and it was decided that we wanted to do something positive for the youth and this whole thing was created from that. They got with GenYouth and Georgia Power. We received about a $7,000 grant and we received a grab and go cart, a breakfast cart. The grab and go cart for students that arrive late to school and not able to get breakfast for school,” said Principal Lance Henderson.
Representatives from Georgia Power, as well as the Atlanta Falcons mascot and Muscogee County Schools Superintendent Dr. David Lewis were in attendance for the ribbon-cutting.
In all, these carts will increase access to over 5.3 million nutritious meals to Georgia students.
