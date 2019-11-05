Columbus police, FBI investigating bank robbery at SunTrust on 13th St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are currently investigating a bank robbery in Uptown Columbus alongside the FBI.
The robbery occurred at the SunTrust bank on 13th St. just before 4:00 p.m.
There is no word on if any injuries were sustained or if any suspects have been identified at this time.
According to Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department, this is the second bank robbery to take place in Columbus today.
Columbus police say it is customary for the FBI to investigate bank robberies alongside them.
News Leader 9 has a crew on scene working to learn more information as it becomes available. Keep with us on air and online for the latest updates.
