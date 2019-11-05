DeKalb County sheriff: Georgia man arrested after reporting stolen marijuana

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County sheriff says a man was arrested on Friday after calling Mentone police and reporting that his marijuana had been stolen.
According to the sheriff, deputies were called to assist and found Dante Bellamoli of Georgia at a store in Mentone. The sheriff says Bellamoli was found with cocaine and other drug paraphernalia and was arrested.
“It probably wasn’t the best decision for this individual to choose to report stolen marijuana, but we were happy to investigate it for him,” said Sheriff Nick Welden.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.