Delta Airlines more flights available in Columbus, across Ga.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Delta Airlines, based in Atlanta, is announcing more flights in the company’s home state.
Major cities will be seeing more flight options for customers to travel. Columbus, Albany, Brunswick, and Valdosta will be the main cities with more flights available.
Beginning next spring, each market will see an additional flight to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
This addition will increase seat capacity to and from those communities by an estimate of 35 percent.
Delta will also add a fourth peak-day round trip from Albany, Brunswick and Valdosta. Also, a fifth peak-day round-trip will be added to and from Columbus.
A total of ten flights will pass between the Columbus Metropolitan Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport throughout the day. The first of those flights will depart Atlanta at 9:05 a.m. and the final will depart Columbus at 6:21 p.m.
