Fountain City Classic events scheduled ahead of the football game
Fountain City Classic (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | November 5, 2019 at 6:44 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 6:46 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City Classic is this weekend and there are events scheduled leading up to the big game between Albany and Fort Valley state universities.

See events below:

  • Cufflinks and Pearls Networking Mixer- Thursday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
  • University Recruitment Fair – Thursday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m at the Columbus Museum
  • Old School vs. New Scholl Party- Friday, Nov. 8, 9 p.m. at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center

The football game takes place Saturday afternoon at the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

