Fountain City Classic events scheduled ahead of the football game

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City Classic is this weekend and there are events scheduled leading up to the big game between Albany and Fort Valley state universities.
See events below:
- Cufflinks and Pearls Networking Mixer- Thursday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
- University Recruitment Fair – Thursday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m at the Columbus Museum
- Old School vs. New Scholl Party- Friday, Nov. 8, 9 p.m. at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center
The football game takes place Saturday afternoon at the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.
