Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce hosts State of the Economy luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon Tuesday to discuss the state of the local economy.
The Chamber, along with area business leaders and organizations came together for the discussion about the economy and where it’s headed. Roger Tutterow, an economics professor at Kennesaw State University, was the guest speaker.
“Certainly, talking about the economy in 2019 is a bit challenging,” said Tutterow. “We understand that the economic growth has moderated this year, and the risk of recession has grown since two years ago. But we believe that the best thing for the economy is to continue to grow.”
The purpose of the event is to compare the economy from previous years to the economy today, and to discuss ways to make it better.
