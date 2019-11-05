Mid-Week Warm Up, Then Changes!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many places stayed dry on Tuesday, and everyone will enjoy dry weather and a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday with highs climbing back to the mid 70s for most. Going into Thursday, look for an increase in clouds through the day, but not before temperatures reach the 70s for highs. Rain will move in late Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening from west to east, with the best coverage of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. This will be along a cold front that will bring a significant temperature change to our area with temperatures at their warmest early Friday morning, dropping into the 50s by the afternoon. High school football games will be very chilly and dry with the weekend looking very much below-average temperature wise - highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday and low to mid 60s on Sunday with a sunny sky. Weekend morning temperatures will be down in the 30s with the possibility of more frost on the ground. Look for a warm-up on Veteran's Day, but we're still tracking a more significant cool-down by the middle of next week - we'll have to keep an eye on that and keep fine-tuning as we get closer.