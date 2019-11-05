More Clouds for Tuesday, But Still Trending Warmer

Rain chances look slim to none until the front approaches late Thursday, when we expect scattered showers and a few storms to move in overnight and potentially linger through sunrise Friday. Once the rain moves out, much colder and drier air will settle in, turning the weather cold and blustery for the remainder of the day. The forecast looks sunny and cool again for the weekend with lows down into the 30s and highs near 60. But that cold front will seem puny compared to the one on tap next week: a blast of winter air sets its sights on the Eastern U.S. early next week, possibly bringing about the first widespread freeze of the season for the Chattahoochee Valley! Stay tuned.