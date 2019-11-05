One thousand backpacks placed around CSU clocktower for suicide awareness

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University is shedding light on suicide awareness by hosting a special event.
More than 1,000 empty backpacks were on display at the university’s clocktower as part of the Active Minds Send Silence Packing exhibit.
The backpacks represent the number of college students lost to suicide each year.
Those who organized the event say it is important to reach out to your loved ones.
“The problem is real and, second, you know anything can happen to anybody. So, it’s kind of like if they are, you know, maybe having thoughts of suicide or if they are depressed, anxious or if they are hesitating about getting help, you know, maybe, maybe they will get help, you know invite them to seek help for themselves,” said coordinator Oula Weaver.
The Send Silence Packing exhibit has traveled the country to end the silence that surrounds mental health and suicide.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.