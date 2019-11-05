Pell City man pushing for federal law after “Cupcake” kidnapping

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pell City man has started an online petition to promote change in memory of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.
“We have grandchildren. They live in a complex. And there are cameras around. At least they show cameras, but the cameras aren’t working. It has so much to do with their safety. I guess Kamille Cupcake McKinney really brought that to a head,” said Timothy Bryant, the petition’s creator.
McKinney's body was later found after being abducted from a public housing community. Two people are currently facing capital murder charges in connection with her death.
Bryant's vision is to make it federal law for all apartment complexes, no matter its size, number of residents, or whether it’s private or public, to have cameras on their property that work 24/7.
Bryant wants Congress to pass what he calls “The Kamille Cupcake McKinney Bill.”
“It’s not only a bit of a safety precaution but, as well as a deterrent,” said Bryant.
You can check out the petition here.
