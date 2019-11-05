21-year-old dies three days after accident on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A 21-year-old woman involved in a Nov. 1 vehicle accident on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station has passed away from her injuries.
The two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 280 eastbound led to Diamond Anastasia Wright, 21, suffering from multiple internal injuries.
She passed away from those injuries on Nov. 4 at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Intensive Care Unit at 1:00 p.m. CST, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
Wright’s son, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was air lifted to an Atlanta hospital. His condition is unknown, but he is expected to recover.
A preliminary investigation found that Wright may have pulled into the path of a truck and was struck on the side.
Alabama State Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are currently investigating along with the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.