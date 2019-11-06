Auburn police seeking person of interest in Aniah Blanchard’s case

By Olivia Gunn | November 6, 2019 at 6:00 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 6:21 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in Aniah Blanchard’s case.

Blanchard was last seen on October 23 inside a convenience store on South College Street. The person of interest was inside the store at the time Blanchard was last seen.

The individual is described as a black male in his early to mid-20s weighing approximately 200 pounds. He is between 5′8″ and 5′10."

He was wearing dark-colored pants, dark-colored shoes, and a camouflage hooded jacket with “Vans” in white writing across the back. The individual was seen leaving the area in what’s described as a late silver or grey 2000′s model Lincoln Town Car.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

