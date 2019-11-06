City Council allots $500K to advance Columbus film industry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A number of movies have recently been filmed in Columbus and more are on the way.
Columbus City Council allocated $500,000 to the Development Authority to be used for its film fund. The money will go toward creating grants for film producers to continue shooting films in Columbus and create more jobs in the local area.
“This is the first time that this has happened here. 80 to 90 percent of the market is in Atlanta and the other portion is outside of Atlanta and parts of Savannah. We believe that we can be competitive. We believe that we deserve those economic development opportunities,” said
A few of the latest movies shot in the Fountain City were “The Long Night,” starring Bruce Willis. It brought $2 million in the area. “Electric Jesus,” a movie about a 1980s hair metal was also filmed in Columbus.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.