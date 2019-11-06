Columbus Police Department is searching for missing man last seen Oct. 29

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is urgently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 54-year-old male by the name of Royzell Lampkin. He was last observed on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 before he went missing.
The last whereabouts of the missing man was when he retrieved his work truck, a white 2007 GMC Sierra, from the job site. The truck reportedly has a Georgia tag of AVZ 2002 displayed on the rear. The last place the vehicle was seen was also the location of the job site at 1800 block of Saint Elmo’s Drive.
If you have any further information on the whereabouts of Royzell Lampkin or on the location of the vehicle, please immediately contact the Columbus Police 911 Center or the Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
