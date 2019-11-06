Columbus police searching for missing 54-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are searching for a 54-year-old man who has been reported missing.
Royzell Lampkin was last seen on Oct. 29 when he picked up his work truck, a white 2007 GMC Sierra, from his work site in the 1800 block of St. Elmo’s Dr.
The truck reportedly has a Georgia tag of AVZ 2002.
Lampkin is approximately 5′11″ and 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
