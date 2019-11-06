Columbus police searching for missing 54-year-old

54-year-old Royzell Lampkin, reported missing (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Alex Jones | November 6, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are searching for a 54-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Royzell Lampkin was last seen on Oct. 29 when he picked up his work truck, a white 2007 GMC Sierra, from his work site in the 1800 block of St. Elmo’s Dr.

The truck reportedly has a Georgia tag of AVZ 2002.

Lampkin is approximately 5′11″ and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

