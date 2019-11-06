Freedom to Flourish Women’s Conference will be this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This weekend will be a gathering of fellowship, teaching, healing, and freedom with women from all over the Chattahoochee Valley.
Ellen Chalmers wanted to explain more about this organization. She is the organizer of the Inaugural Freedom to Flourish Women’s Conference. She emphasizes that by having a group of empowering women from all different denominations and ages allows a more positive impact, not only for the group of women but for the entire city as well.
About an estimate of one hundred women will attend to empower one another and to thrive together.
Anyone can attend the conference. Tickets can be bought online or on Facebook. Tickets can also be bought at the door of the Columbus Trade Center for $35.
The event will take place at the Columbus Trade Center this weekend on Friday, November 8th and Saturday, November 9th. On Friday, doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday doors will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.