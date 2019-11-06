Liberty Theatre in Columbus receives $50K Historic Preservation Grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Liberty Theatre in Columbus was awarded a $50,000 Historic Preservation Grant.
The grant was awarded by the Fox Theatre Institute (FTI) and will be used toward a complete replacement of the venue’s roof.
The Atlanta-based FTI is the Fox Theatre’s outreach program offering historic preservation expertise, consultation, and education to performing arts venues in the Southeast.
The Liberty Theatre, located at 813 8th Avenue, is a cultural landmark that first opened in 1924. The goal of the venue is to promote African American heritage and cultural and intellectual activities for the benefit and enjoyment of all who live in and visit the Columbus area.
