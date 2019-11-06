Whitewater Village apartments in Phenix City set to open for new residents

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - New apartments in Phenix City could soon be opening their doors.
Representatives at the Phenix City Housing Authority say they’re planning to begin moving residents into the newly built Whitewater Village in December. Whitewater Village sits next to the Frederick Douglass Homes near Troy University.
About 72 families will be relocated to the property. The housing authority says its’s received two new grants to go toward housing projects and says it will go toward continuous efforts to revamp and build affordable housing projects in the city.
This year, the housing authority received more than $37 million in tax credit awards and grants.
