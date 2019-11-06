Rain Chances Increase Thursday Evening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday will start dry across the Valley, but look for the coverage of rain to increase late in the afternoon and into the evening. The best chances will happen Thursday night and overnight with the cold front moving in, and I don't think we'll see much in the way of rain lingering on Friday. Friday's warmest temperature will likely be just after midnight when we will be in the 60s; we will spend most of the day in the 50s with a partly sunny sky (more clouds than sun) but conditions will be drying out. Expect chilly weather for high school football. Lows will be in the 30s both weekend mornings in many spots, so watch out for some patchy frost or the potential for a few spots to make it to the freezing mark. We'll warm up to the mid 60s on Sunday and 70s by Veteran's Day, but get ready for the second, more potent, shot of colder air by the middle of next week. Highs will drop to the 40s and for next Wednesday through next Friday with lows in the 20s and 30s!