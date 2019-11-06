The Robbery and Assault Unit of CPD needs assistance seeking two individuals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Robbery/Assault Unit of the Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals involved in an armed robbery.
The robbery occurred on Thursday, October 10, 2019. It occurred at approximately 11:23 p.m. at Broadway and 11th Street.
CPD needs assistance searching for and identifying the two suspects. If anyone recognizes these two individuals seen in the photo above, they are asked to immediately contact Detective Keith Gibson at (706)-225-4329.
