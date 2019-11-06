Run the Race: WTVM launches podcast focusing on fitness and faith

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM anchor Jason Dennis, wants to help you on your journey of fitness and faith in the new podcast – Run the Race
Run the Race explores how to stay motivated physically and spiritually as local experts and other guests share inspiring stories from their life.
Every Wednesday, host Jason Dennis, (a marathon runner and missionary himself) will dig deeper into the mind, body and soul.
We invite you to come along with us on this journey and listen each week.
If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, let us know by completing the form on this page, or send us a note by clicking HERE.
If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.