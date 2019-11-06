Southern Union Community College to observe moment of reflection for Aniah Blanchard

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Southern Union State Community College is inviting the community to join in a moment of reflection for Aniah Blanchard and her family.
Blanchard is a student at Southern Union and was reported missing from Auburn nearly two weeks ago.
The moment of reflection will take place Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. CST on the greenspace on campus. The time 10:23 reflects the date Blanchard was last seen, which was October 23. Southern Union’s campus ministries is encouraging everyone, wherever they may be, to observe a moment silence or prayer at 10:23 a.m.
According to the public relations director of the school, they’re having a moment of silence in lieu of an organized prayer vigil because there have been several vigils already.
“We feel like not only in the Opelika area, but all the communities we serve can come together in a time of reflection and prayer and lift up her family and lift up the situation,” said Shondae Brown with Southern Union.
The school is urging the community to pray for comfort and strength for Blanchard’s family, perseverance for investigators, and a breakthrough in the case that leads to Blanchard’s safe return home.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.