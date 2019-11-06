Warmer and Sunnier Before Some Major Cooldowns

Our next cold front heads toward the Valley Thursday overnight, so expect an increase in cloud cover ahead of it throughout the day tomorrow. Rain ahead of the cold front could arrive as early as tomorrow afternoon, and most of the showers should clear out by Friday morning. The best rain coverage for now looks to be Thursday evening, but we’ll keep you posted if that changes. Temperatures will drop throughout the day Friday as the cold front comes through and winds will pick up, too. Cooler and drier air on tap this weekend in addition to a return of sunshine with lows back down in the 30s and highs near 60.