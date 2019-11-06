Warmer and Sunnier Before Some Major Cooldowns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drying out and turning sunnier again for Wednesday as clouds moved out overnight, ushering in a gorgeous fall day for the Valley. Despite the cool start to the morning, high temperatures will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon and Thursday, but the warmup will be short-lived.
Our next cold front heads toward the Valley Thursday overnight, so expect an increase in cloud cover ahead of it throughout the day tomorrow. Rain ahead of the cold front could arrive as early as tomorrow afternoon, and most of the showers should clear out by Friday morning. The best rain coverage for now looks to be Thursday evening, but we’ll keep you posted if that changes. Temperatures will drop throughout the day Friday as the cold front comes through and winds will pick up, too. Cooler and drier air on tap this weekend in addition to a return of sunshine with lows back down in the 30s and highs near 60.
The start of next week looks briefly warmer for Veteran’s Day with more clouds around, but another stronger cold front headed our way by as early as next Tuesday could bring a big punch of Arctic air – making the forecast look much more reminiscent of winter. We’ll keep you updated as we fine-tune this in the days ahead, but knows 20s and 30s aren’t out of the question!
