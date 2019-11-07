Arrest warrant issued for person of interest in case of missing Aniah Blanchard

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department has identified a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
Investigators say a warrant has been obtained for the arrest of 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed of Montgomery. Yazeed will be charged with first-degree kidnapping.
Blanchard went missing Wednesday, October 23.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
An investigation found that Yazeed was at the same location that Blanchard was last seen and was involved in taking Blanchard against her will.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.