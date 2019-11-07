Chilly Changes On The Way!

Clouds will increase Monday ahead of the next cold front, which could be the strongest in recent memory for November standards. While some details still need to be ironed out, rain is likely next Tuesday as temps nosedive around the area. Next Wednesday & Thursday look the coldest, with highs struggling to reach 50, with a widespread freeze likely, with even a hard freeze with lows in the 20s increasingly possible, which would threaten record lows! BURRRR!!!