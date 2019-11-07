Chilly Changes On The Way!

A strong cold front will push through the Valley tonight, bringing dramatic changes to our weather. Rain is expected overnight as the front pushes through, and temps will plunge into the upper 40s by Friday morning. Clouds will linger Friday, causing highs to struggle to reach 60 degrees.
This weekend looks "November Nice", with abundant sunshine, cool afternoons, and chilly nights. Highs will generally be in the 60s with lows in the 30s.
Clouds will increase Monday ahead of the next cold front, which could be the strongest in recent memory for November standards. While some details still need to be ironed out, rain is likely next Tuesday as temps nosedive around the area. Next Wednesday & Thursday look the coldest, with highs struggling to reach 50, with a widespread freeze likely, with even a hard freeze with lows in the 20s increasingly possible, which would threaten record lows! BURRRR!!!
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.