Columbus police searching for ‘critically’ missing woman

By Olivia Gunn | November 7, 2019 at 5:34 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 5:47 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a “critically” missing woman.

39-year-old Natalie Jordan was last seen Thursday, Nov. 7 in the area of 12th Street and 16th Avenue.

Jordan is 5’10” and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Jordan may be driving a gray 2005 GMC Yukon.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

