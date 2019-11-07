Columbus police searching for ‘critically’ missing woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a “critically” missing woman.
39-year-old Natalie Jordan was last seen Thursday, Nov. 7 in the area of 12th Street and 16th Avenue.
Jordan is 5’10” and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Jordan may be driving a gray 2005 GMC Yukon.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
