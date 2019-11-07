Community members celebrate grand opening of new Boys & Girls Club in East Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The old Edgewood Elementary School in Columbus has been renovated and will serve youth as the new East Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley.
The grand opening of the club was held Wednesday with help from the school board. The Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley was able to purchase the building to house its new center.
The new location has been open since August and has already helped the club cut down the number of people on the waiting list. The teen center has also helped them better serve teenagers in the area. It’s one of two teen centers in the Chattahoochee Valley’s Boys and Girls Club.
Many people in the community showed up in support of the grand opening, including the mayor of Columbus and city council members. The campaign chair for the Great Futures Campaign said the new building helps them better serve youth in the area.
“The needs in the area kept growing and we needed to find a place where we can better meet those needs of the kids in the community and in this area,” said Jack turner, camping chair for the Great Futures Campaign for the Boys and Girls Club.
After the ribbon cutting, members of the community and city officials were able to tour the building.
