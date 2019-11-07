Eufaula mooo-ving on up withe city’s first-ever Chick-fil-A

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - People in Eufaula are ready to “eat more chicken” after the area’s first Chick-fil-A opened for business on S. Eufaula Ave. Thursday morning. Nearly 100 people camped out in the restaurant’s parking lot Wednesday night to be part of the first 100 customers who received free Chick-fil-A for a year, which is one meal per week.
Guy McClendon was first in line for camping on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30, which is more than 12 hours before the restaurant’s official opening.
McClendon was also the first customer and shows of his bag of food as he says, “The card they give for a prize for being the first 100, I consider that just a prize. This, this right here is the actual reward. I’ve been waiting for this.”
Operator Bob McFadden says he’s looking forward to Chick-fil-A serving the Eufaula community.
“We saw a need for it. This was a community that we were not able to serve before. I think we’re bringing our Chick-fil-A best product, which are our people, our hospitality and definitely the best chicken in the business," McFadden said.
McFadden has nearly two decades of experience with the chain. He has awarded more than $65,000 in scholarships to his Team Members and plans to award scholarships to Team Members at the Eufaula restaurant.
Phil Clayton, Director of Economic Development with the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, says Highway 431 has about 30,000 cars per day.
“Chick-fil-A sits right in the middle of that high traffic count zone. we’re thinking between the normal, local traffic and the beach tourism traffic that we’re going to make a substantial impact on our economy here in Eufaula,” Clayton said.
Clayton also says Chick-fil-A has strong market research.
“They are always an indicator of progression and we’re a progressive little city so they fit right in with us,” Clayton explained.
The new Chick-fil-A has almost 90 Team Members, which Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs says does more than just benefit the economy.
“30 of them are high school kids and part time jobs and those kids are going to get the opportunity to learn a lot about this culture and how to run a successful business and customer service and teamwork,” Mayor Tibbs said.
Highlights of the Eufaula location include indoor and outdoor seating, a two-story indoor playground and free Wi-Fi.
The new location, 900 S. Eufaula Ave., has a full-service menu and is open 6:00AM - 9:00PM Monday through Thursday and open until 10:00PM on Friday and Saturday. Breakfast is served until 10:30AM. Chick-fil-A locations are closed on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.