A Foggy Start Before the Rain & Cold Front Arrives

As the rain moves out, colder and drier air filters in behind the cold front, dropping temperatures throughout the day Friday. The warmest part of the day will be during the early morning hours in the 60s, but 40s possible by sunrise and only rising into 50s during the afternoon. Clouds will fade away by Saturday, making for a dry, cool and sunny weekend. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s with lows back down in the 30s and some patchy frost possible.