A Foggy Start Before the Rain & Cold Front Arrives

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dense fog greeting us on this gloomy Thursday morning across the Valley before rain moves in by the evening hours ahead of our next cold front. Any fog should lift by mid-morning, but clouds will continue to move in before showers head our way closer to dinnertime. The best rain coverage looks to be after sunset tonight with some lingering rain possible past midnight before we dry out tomorrow morning.
As the rain moves out, colder and drier air filters in behind the cold front, dropping temperatures throughout the day Friday. The warmest part of the day will be during the early morning hours in the 60s, but 40s possible by sunrise and only rising into 50s during the afternoon. Clouds will fade away by Saturday, making for a dry, cool and sunny weekend. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s with lows back down in the 30s and some patchy frost possible.
By Veterans Day though, clouds return and we look briefly warmer before a potent intrusion of cold Canadian air descends toward the Eastern U.S. Rain once again looks to precede the strong cold front on Tuesday before the Arctic blast drops our temperatures back into the 30s—even 20s for some!—by Wednesday morning. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday may only manage to reach the 50s and 40s in the some spots, so prepare yourself—winter is coming!
