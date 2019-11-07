House of Heroes hosts 4th annual Heart of Serving Luncheon in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - House of Heroes hosted its fourth annual Heart of Serving Luncheon on Thursday.
The luncheon took place at the St. Luke Ministry Center in Columbus. News Leader 9’s Jason Dennis was the emcee for the event and this year’s keynote speaker was Wayne Anthony, founder of House of Heroes.
On Wednesday, members of WTVM helped with repairing a home with the organization.
"With Fort Benning here and the number of public service members here, they sometimes need some help getting things done around the house,” said Anthony. “We need to honor them for what they have done for us and for the freedom that we enjoy."
House of Heroes is preparing to celebrate a total of 20 years helping others in the Chattahoochee Valley.
