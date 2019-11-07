11 members of Columbus Fire & EMS promoted to new ranks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several members of Columbus Fire & EMS have new ranks after a promotion ceremony at the public safety building on Wednesday.
Columbus Fire & EMS recognized one captain, four lieutenants, and six sergeants for their hard work. Chief Jeff Meyer said the 11 members who were promoted have a combined total of 145 years of service with the department.
Fire Marshal Ricky Shores said they competed in a rigorous promotional process in 2017 that takes place every two years.
"They have to prove themselves to industry professionals not only in Georgia, but across the country to show that they have what it takes to be responsible and keep our citizens safe,” said Shores. “So, it's tough going through this process, but it's well worth it and we're extremely proud of them."
Meyer asked those getting promoted to hold themselves accountable. He also shared stories about Captain Gene Hull, who passed away from cancer a few weeks ago.
A reception followed the promotion ceremony.
