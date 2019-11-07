‘This is a robbery,’ Columbus SunTrust bank robbery reportedly barking at walls during interview, court appearance reveals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the suspect in a Columbus bank robbery makes his first appearance in court, new details are being released.
Dontrell Scott was arrested following a Tuesday afternoon robbery at SunTrust on 13th Ave. He was taken into custody just hours after the robbery in Phenix City.
In his appearance in Recorder’s Court, Scott pleaded not guilty to charges of armed robbery.
Police say Scott was believed to have a camouflage bag and a Powerade bottle when he walked to the counter and asked for a withdrawal slip. He reportedly then told the teller she was pretty and told her “this is a robbery.”
The Powerade bottle was left on the counter and is being sent to the crime lab for testing.
Scott had reportedly rented a room at the Colonial Inn. Upon searching the room, police found a black notebook that said ‘this is a robbery.’
Phenix City police say Scott was barking at the wall while they conducted an interview with him before bringing him back to Columbus.
The teller said that she did not see a weapon during the robbery, but feared that he had one.
A significant amount of money was not reportedly taken during the robbery
Police say Scott had a small amount of methamphetamine on him at the time of his arrest.
His case was bound over to Superior Court and his defense team is asking for mental health evaluation.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.