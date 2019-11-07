WATCH: Auburn police hold press conference update on Aniah Blanchard case, arrest warrant issued

By Alex Jones | November 7, 2019 at 3:02 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 3:40 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Auburn are hosting a press conference update on the case of missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Blanchard was last seen more than two weeks ago in Auburn, Ala.

Police say they do evidence to say she may have been harmed.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed on charges of first-degree kidnapping. Yazeed is currently out on bond on charges of kidnapping and attempted murder in another jurisdiction.

