Witnesses take the stand in Young Ave. murder trial in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Witness testimony began Wednesday in a 2017 murder trial in Columbus.
Thomas Meade and Andrew Scarborough are charged with the shooting death of 19-year-old Diondre Murphy on Young Avenue.
Following day two of the trial, before a jury was called in, a state challenged the credibility of some defense witnesses. The judge heard the argument and the state said it will have a detective help determine if any of those witnesses bring a bias to the trial.
Jurors heard from Murphy’s mother and an officer who described the scene as they arrived to it.
Testimony continued throughout the afternoon.
