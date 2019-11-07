WTVM joins House of Heroes to make repairs to Army veteran’s home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 100 homes if military veterans or their families have received updates, thanks to the House of Heroes.
More than a dozen News Leader 9 volunteers spent Wednesday lending a hand with the House of Heroes to help one more veteran in Columbus.
Homeowner Jeremiah Dorsett spent six years as an Army medic. He later returned to the Army and worked with its dental department for 20 years. He said it’s hard to express what this project means to him.
"It's probably the most profound statement of gratitude that I can think of,” said Dorsett. “I'm extremely grateful that someone has that much instinct to spend their time helping someone else."
Repairs for Dorsett’s home included redoing the kitchen, pressure washing the outside of the house, and painting walls inside the home.
