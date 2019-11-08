Columbus police searching for runaway 15-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently searching for a runaway teenager in the Fountain City.
McKenzie Walker, 15, was last seen in the 2100 block of Comer Ave. Police have not specified a date or time that she was last seen.
She was last seen wearing a turquoise polo shirt, tight black jeans and white Nike Jordan tennis shoes with a black fanny pack around her waist.
Walker is 5′9″ and approximately 115 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
