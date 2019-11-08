Former commercial fisherman, World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former commercial fisherman has a lot to celebrate this week.
Charles Theron Lowe celebrated his 102nd birthday one day early at home Sunday with his friends and family. Lowe talked about his life as a fisherman and a World War II veteran. He explained what it means to him to be turning 102 and what he wanted for his birthday.
"I don't know a thing in the world I would want for my birthday. I have everything that I ever wanted,” said Lowe.
Lowe was able to sit down with his family and friends to enjoy cake and ice cream for the big day.
