Hundreds turn out for 12th annual Cufflinks & Pearls Networking Mixer in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Cufflinks and Pearls Networking Mixer in Columbus on Thursday.
The mixer took place at the River Center and is one of the many events leading up to the Fountain City Classic on Saturday.
The event honored Mayor Pro Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh for her service to the City of Columbus. Pugh announced her retirement last month due to health challenges.
Organizers said the purpose of the event is to build professional, political, and entrepreneurial relationships.
"Foster relationships and grow leadership is what tonight is all about,” said Representative Calvin Smyre, chairman of the Fountain City Classic. “We started this years ago I had an organization called LOTT, Leaders of Today and Tomorrow, and this is sort of a spinoff of that. We’re trying to get the leaders of today and the leaders of tomorrow together."
This year marked the 12th year for Cufflinks and Pearls and the 30th year for the Fountain City Classic.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.