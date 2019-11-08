Muscogee County Marshal launches ‘Death by Another Name’ initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Having conversations about the growing crime rate in Columbus was the goal at Thursday night’s meeting held by the Muscogee County Marshal.
Marshal Greg Countryman invited the community and city leaders to Wynnton Hill Baptist Church on Buena Vista Road for a night called “Death by Another Name.” Attendees discussed how to better understand senseless murders and homicides that affect people in the community.
Countryman also invited family and friends who have lost loved ones to recent gun violence.
One woman shared the pain of a mother losing a child.
“With me being a mother that lost my son, I am very heartbroken. It’s a big part of me that’s missing,” said Wendy Phillips.
"It has made us mothers to where we are guarding over our kids. Now, we don’t want them to go anywhere. We are calling them 24/7. We shouldn’t have to live like that to where we have to worry 24/7 about our kids. They shouldn’t have to worry about not coming home at night because of somebody that has really lost their mind,” said Annetra Dorsey.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan was one of many in the audience to show support. Countryman said the event was one of many sessions that will be held in hopes of coming up with solutions to gun violence.
