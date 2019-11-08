The Next Cold Front Has Arrived!

Clearing skies and calm winds over night will lead to a drastic drop in temperatures for Saturday morning with lows back down in the 30s. A light freeze is possible in the northern parts of the Chattahoochee Valley, but for everyone else just a chilly start to the weekend. Sunny skies return in full over the weekend pushing highs comfortably into the 60s during the afternoons with lows in the 30s. We warm up briefly for Veterans Day, but expect more clouds around on Monday ahead of our next cold front coming through. Scattered showers will arrive Tuesday before a potent blast of Arctic air dips southward into the Eastern U.S., bringing us the coldest weather we’ve seen thus far this fall. 20s a possibility by next Wednesday and Thursday morning, so a widespread freeze not out of the question. Even high temperatures may only manage to top out in the 40s! We’ll keep you posted.