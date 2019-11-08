Organization filing lawsuit against City of Columbus after Confederate flags removed from cemetery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sons of Confederate Veterans are taking legal action against the City of Columbus after Confederate flags were taken down from Linwood Cemetery.
This comes after the Columbus City Council revoked a 1994 resolution removing the flag and the flag pole from the cemetery.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said the request of the city was for the organization to not fly a battle flag in the cemetery because city council deems it offensive to a large part of the community.
Henderson said other flags were proposed to accommodate their interests. The Sons of Confederate Veterans said it’s direct violation.
"We should file a lawsuit this month. The draft has already been completed and we've sent it to different attorneys for their review. I expect that we will file it this month," said Martin O’Toole, spokesman for the Georgia Sons of the Confederate Veterans.
Henderson said both he and past mayors have attempted to work with the Sons of Confederate Veterans to proposed other flags. O’Toole said they’re suing for injunctive relief, triple damage, and they’re hoping to have the flag resolved.
