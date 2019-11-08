Suspect in missing Aniah Blanchard case arrested in Florida

Ibraheem Yazeed Arrest
November 8, 2019 at 7:48 AM EST - Updated November 8 at 8:02 AM

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL. (WTVM) -The man wanted in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard has been arrested in Florida.

30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed was taken into custody in Escambia County, Florida at approximately 2:32 a.m. Friday Morning.

Yazeed is currently being charged as an out of state fugitive.

He is set to appear in a circuit court at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 5.

Blanchard went missing Wednesday, October 23.

Police say they anticipate more charges and arrests in the case.

