39-year-old Columbus man reported missing, last seen one week ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A search is underway for a Columbus man last seen one week ago that has been reported missing.
39-year-old Daniel Batson was last seen in the area of 32nd St. and 2nd Ave. on Oct. 1.
Family members say Batson has several tattoos, including Scooby Doo on his back and the names Valerie, Daniel, Jeremiah and Eli on his right arm.
He is approximately 5′8″ and weighs 140 pounds. Police say that his clothing description is unknown.
Anyone with information on Batson’s whereabouts is asked to contact CPD at 706-653-3449.
