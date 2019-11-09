Search efforts continue for Aniah Blanchard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The manhunt is complete, but search efforts are ongoing as officials are continuing to look for Aniah Blanchard. Texas Equusearch has over 40 people with boots on the ground for this search.
“I’d like to say we’re quickly getting things eliminated, but that’s not the case. We’re slowly getting areas eliminated,” said Texas Equusearch Founder Tim Miller.
Miller says that on Friday alone, they’ve searched at least 40 miles, but there’s still much more work that needs to be done.
“Literally hundreds of miles of roads and wooded areas and waters and different things to search for. We just kind of keep moving and eliminate and eliminate and then and hopefully get to the places that she is,” said Miller.
Even if you are not actively a part of search efforts, there are ways that you can help.
“If you should get just this faint little foul odor, call it in so we can check it out. If you see an area where somebody looks like they pulled off the road, we know some parts of her vehicle are damaged and alongside the road somewhere, everybody pay attention. Let’s bring her home,” said Miller.
Texas Equusearch will continue searching for Blanchard until their resources run out.
MIller says that in order to make sure that they can manage the people searching, they are not asking for volunteers at this time.
There are a total of 11 agencies actively searching for Blanchard.
