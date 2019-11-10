Georgia health officials have confirmed the 8th case of Measles this year

Cobb County, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia health officials have confirmed another case of Measles, marking the 8th confirmation of the disease this year. The case of this disease was just confirmed in Cobb County.
The Department of Public Health says the patient who was diagnosed was not vaccinated. The health department wants to remind the community that the best way to prevent being exposed and to prevent the disease from spreading is to get vaccinated.
In the area, they are now in the process of notifying anyone who may have been exposed to Measles.
This marks the 8th case of Measles in Georgia this year. That is a ten year high, according to the Department of Public Health.
