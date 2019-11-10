Here Comes The Arctic Blast!

Your Sunday is looking picture perfect, with bright sunshine helping those temperatures to rebound back into the mid to upper 60s! Veterans Day looks warmer, with highs in the 70s, and increasing cloud cover.
Rain chances will increase tomorrow night as the strongest cold front of the season plows into the area! Tuesday looks blustery & cold, with lingering showers behind the front in the morning hours. Temps will stay in the 40s during the day, and when you factor the wind, it will feel like the 30s!
Freezing temperatures are expected by Wednesday morning, with lows falling into the 20s! You will need to make precautions to protect pipes, plants, and pets. Cold weather continues into Thursday, before we finally thaw out for the weekend!
