Jean Roberts Amos at Aflac passes away at age 90

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jean Roberts Amos passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 90 after she was diagnosed with tuberculosis and confined to a tuberculosis sanatorium for close to a year.
She is preceded in death by her husband Paul S. Amos. She is survived by her son Daniel P. Amos and his wife Kathelen; her two grandchildren Paul (Courtney) Amos and Lauren Amos (Tyler Clayton); and great-grandchildren Daniel Paul Amos II, William Mansell Amos, Knox McWhorter Amos and Eden Savannah Amos.
Mrs. Jean was well known for her attendance at Aflac events. She was known as by far the company’s greatest cheerleader and loved by all. She is the only person elected into the Aflac Hall of Fame who never sold an Aflac policy.
Mrs. Jean also worked side by side with her husband Paul in their Ben Franklin five and dime stores in Milton, which was a foretaste of working side by side with her husband when he eventually co-founded Aflac with his brothers.
Mrs. Jean was said to have “never met a stranger”. She had a special way of making everyone feel important, while also treating them with the same warmth and genuine delight. Amos was also a lovely conversationalist, who always had a kind word for everyone who crossed her path.
Her and her husband were also known for the Paul and Jean Amos Foundation. Over the years, the foundation has been very known for giving employees the opportunity to go back to school to earn their degree through scholarships at Columbus State University and Troy University.
Her husband frequently called her his, “biggest asset – my most important asset.”
He also said, “She is a vivacious lady who loves Aflac and its people. She has said for years that if she had a choice of having dinner with the President and the First Lady or Aflac employees, she would choose Aflac employees.”
There will be friends and family joining at the Ministry Center of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbus, Georgia at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13th. The funeral service will be held in the sanctuary at 3:00 p.m. followed by a private interment. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website for those who want to view and support, but are unable to attend in person.
Friends, family, and acquaintances can make a donation, in her name, to St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbus, the church where she worshiped for more than 50 years.
Those who wish to honor Mrs. Jean’s memory can also donate to:
The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
3395 NE Expressway Suite 100
Atlanta, GA 30341
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.