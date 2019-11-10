The Women Of Destiny Outreach Ministries host cancer support luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This weekend, The Women of Destiny Outreach Ministries made their appearance as they hosted a lively brunch and luncheon to offer as much support possible to those who have been affected by cancer.
Saturday, November 9th marked the second annual Fight For The Cure Breast Cancer Awareness And All Cancer Matters Luncheon.
Since October was breast cancer awareness month, the group intended to wait for October to pass in order to honor all types of cancer survivors. They waited to hold the luncheon until November to include all of those affected by different types of cancers, not only breast cancer. The group also wanted to include not only women, but men who have been affected by cancer as well.
During the event, everyone dressed in their best attire and wore purple and pink hats and bow ties. Also, attendees had the chance to win three different door prizes. Donations were also made to cancer centers to help those battling the illness.
