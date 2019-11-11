Arctic Blast Creeping Closer to the Southeast

Rain chances return this evening with showers becoming more widespread by Tuesday morning. Rain should clear out by Tuesday afternoon followed by the bitterly cold air mass settling in, dropping temperatures drastically throughout the day tomorrow—expect temps near 60 around midnight, but only in the 40s by the afternoon as dry & cold sunshine returns. A widespread freeze looks likely Wednesday morning as lows drop to the 20s. Heed caution on the roads too with the possibility of black ice thanks to the Tuesday morning rain. Highs will only warm up into the 50s for the remainder of the work week, and freezing temperatures still look like a viable possibility on Thursday too. Should stay dry until Friday, when a hint of rain returns to the forecast through the early part of the weekend. Even into the weekend and next week, temperatures continue to trend below average in the 60s during the heat of the day.