Bitter Cold Arrives Tomorrow Morning!

Rain chances will increase dramatically overnight as a powerful arctic cold front plows into the Valley. The front will push through tomorrow morning, and we’ll quickly dry out by lunchtime as the cold, dry air takes over. Temperatures will fall through the morning hours, bottoming out 30s & 40s, and hovering in the 40s for the rest of the day. With winds gusting 20-30 MPH, it will feel like the 30s & 20s!